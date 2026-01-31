Resilient Comets Stryke Revenge against Strykers

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8

by Nathan Dunn

Share

opens in new window

opens in new window

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Revenge was the goal, and the Kansas City Comets got it in their 6-3 victory against the Empire Strykers on Friday evening.

Despite some additional drama than they had hoped for, the Comets stuck to their script with a big defensive performance and a hat trick from Rian Marques. It was a much-needed response after the Comets dropped a 10-6 result on the road to Empire last Sunday.

The Comets started Friday's scoring inside five minutes when they forced a turnover, with Guerrero Pino finding Marques, who swiveled and scored. Empire eventually struck back later in the quarter when Filipe Dutra had a tap-in at the back post on a restart for the first of his career.

After going scoreless most of the second quarter, with the Comets struggling to find offense, but Qudus Lawal scored for Empire after receiving the ball off the wall with his upper body before placing it in. A challenge from the Comets for a handball was denied, drawing some frustration in the final moments as Lesia Thetsane was sent into the penalty box with a yellow card for unsporting behavior.

The Comets came out in the second half and got back to the script they had planned as Michael Lenis bagged his first score of the night to equalize, followed by Thetsane's go-ahead goal in the third. A collision between Marques and Empire goalkeeper left an empty net, which Marques took advantage of as he headed in his second of the night to give the Comets a three-goal cushion.

Late in the third, more drama came from handball controversy. Former Comet Antonio De La Torre scored to cut into Empire's deficit, but another handling situation prior to the goal went uncalled. With no challenges remaining, the Comets' appeals were disregarded.

Again, the Comets responded well in the fourth quarter as Lenis scored his seventh of the season to extend the Comets' lead to 5-3 early in the fourth quarter. Empire had an opportunity to cut their deficit in half on the power play, and even with reigning MASL Defender of the Year Chad Vandegriffe in the penalty box, the Comets killed the penalty.

Shortly after returning to full strength, Vandegriffe received the ball for the Comets and drew a holding penalty against Empire as he launched a shot towards the empty net. Marques stepped up and converted the ensuing shootout, restoring the Comets' three-goal cushion and completing his third hat trick of the season.

"We needed this win, especially after the result we had last week," Marques said. "We had an inconsistent second quarter, but we adjusted for the second half and got the job done."

Comets head coach Stefan Stokic has been impressed by Marques' resilience as he continues to battle through a back injury. His four-point night brings him level with Zach Reget's 29 points for the league's most.

Phillip Ejimadu picked up his league-leading eighth win of the season, playing the first three quarters and making eight saves before returning for the final seconds of the game. Nicolau Neto helped close out the victory, making his home debut with two saves without conceding any goals in 14 minutes, 32 seconds on the turf.

Defensively, having Vandegriffe and Pino back in the lineup were critical pieces with their veteran presence. They combine for 22 years of MASL experience, and were both missed in last week's defeat.

"Having that leadership is a huge difference," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "We need to continue the momentum that they brought, but I was hoping to have some other guys step up last game. It just shows you how huge having Chad (Vandegriffe) and Pino back in the lineup is."

The Comets are in action next on Tuesday, Feb. 10, for a morning kickoff at 10:35 a.m. on the road against the Milwaukee Wave. The Comets return home on Feb. 14 as they play host to the San Diego Sockers.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST KC Marques (Pino) 4:47; EMP Dutra (Alami) 9:28. None.

2ND EMP Lawal (Stinson) 14:37. KC Thetsane (yc - severe unsportsmanlike manner) 14:50.

3RD KC Lenis (Anderaos) 7:12; KC Thetsane (Marques) 8:22; EMP De La Torre (Chavez) 14:45. EMP Obasi (yc - dissent) 12:29.

4TH KC Lenis (Anderaos) 2:19; KC Marques 8:50 SO. KC Vandegriffe (yc - contact above the shoulder/elbow) 6:44; EMP De La Torre (bc - holding) 8:52.

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS EMPIRE

SHOTS 19 26

BLOCKS 13 4

FOULS 14 11

PENALTY MINUTES 7 2

POWER PLAY 0/0 0/1

Attendance - 4,550







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.