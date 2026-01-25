Comets Set for Lone Visit to Empire on Sunday

Published on January 24, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets are escaping the region's frigid temperatures for the team's first trip to the West Coast of the season, visiting the Empire Strykers on Sunday evening.

Both teams meet for the first time this season, full of confidence after potentially season-altering results. In a season that has displayed unparalleled parity, the Comets and Strykers are the new hottest teams in the league.

The Comets ended a three-game losing skid last Friday in their 9-2 home win against the Tacoma Stars, taking a shutout deep into the contest. After traveling to Milwaukee, the Comets won their fifth road game in six tries after a four-goal first quarter powered the Comets to a 7-5 win.

Boasting some of the league's best special teams units, the Comets have killed a league-leading 86% of penalties. They have also scored on 39% of power plays, which ranks second behind St. Louis, but the Comets are just 1 of 9 on the road with a power play.

Sitting first in the MASL standings with an 8-3-2 record, the Comets are focused on taking all points possible with hopes of others dropping points. Second-place Milwaukee (6-3-2; 19 points) hosts the second half of a home-and-home against St. Louis on Sunday, providing the Wave an opportunity to edge closer if they take all three points on Sunday if the Comets leave Empire empty-handed.

The Comets hope a variety of contributors can help them maintain their lead at the top, which guided them throughout last weekend. Zach Reget still leads the league with 27 points and 16 goals, also ranking second with 11 assists.

Veteran defender Guerrero Pino will be out for Sunday's contest as he serves a one-game suspension for a red card in Milwaukee - a decision upheld by the MASL Discipline Review Committee. The Comets boast the MASL's all-time blocks leader, Chad Vandegriffe, who leads the league again this season alongside Lesia Thetsane.

Sunday's contest marks just the second time the Comets will face the Strykers over the past two seasons. The Comets won last season's meeting 7-5 in KC, a third consecutive win against Empire.

Empire Strykers

Empire is in its second season under the innovative style instituted under head coach Onua Obasi. Empire's tactics make goalkeeper Brian Orozco a more active member of the offense throughout the entirety of the game, having scored three goals last season and once this season.

Despite the unique style of play, Empire averages a league-low 4.3 goals against per game, valuing each offensive possession by taking calculated risks. They have done the most offensive damage at the start and conclusion of games, when they scored more than 70% of their 46 goals this season.

The Strykers enter Sunday's contest hoping to continue their upward trend, winning three of their last four games after a five-game losing streak disrupted their early-season hopes.

Empire sits seventh in the MASL on 11 points with a 4-6-0 record, but a win on Sunday will put them right back into playoff contention, with three teams ahead of them sitting on 14 points entering this weekend.

After five consecutive defeats, the Strykers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. They squeezed out a 7-6 road win in Tacoma last Sunday, and most recently, defeated the San Diego Sockers for the second time this season 9-5.

The Strykers are captained by defender Berto Palmer, who is the Comets' all-time blocks leader. Palmer has accumulated a goal and seven assists in his second season since returning to Empire, also recording 24 blocks.

Empire's offense is headlined by former Mexican international Marco Fabian, who has five goals in six games, but Mounir Alami has been the most productive with 11 points and seven goals.

Both teams will meet again on Friday, Jan. 30, when the Comets host the Strykers for Star Wars Night. Tickets for next Friday's matchup are available at kccomets.com/tickets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.