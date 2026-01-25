Utica City Travels to Tacoma, Falls in Game One in Overtime

Published on January 24, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







TACOMA, WA - Utica City FC landed in Tacoma, WA looking for two wins. They battled back and forth all night with the Stars in game one and fell 6-5 in overrate. Utica City FC wasted no time getting on the board in Tacoma, striking just 1:17 into the opening quarter when Gordy Gurson converted a penalty kick to crack the match open and give UCFC a 1-0 lead. The Stars settled in as the quarter wore on and found the equalizer at 13:33, when Jamael Cox finished a chance to tie the game at 1-1 heading into the first break.

Utica City regained control early in the second quarter, taking advantage of pressure along the boards at 1:38 as Stephan Teixeira fired a shot from the left side that deflected off a Tacoma defender and into the net for a 2-1 UCFC lead. The visitors doubled the advantage at 6:24 after a scramble in front saw Tacoma's defender and goalkeeper misplay a clearance, allowing Cole Stephens to battle through traffic and bury the loose ball. UCFC carried a 3-1 advantage into halftime, while Andrew Taylor later added to the defensive highlights by denying a Tacoma penalty kick with Brian Wilkin serving time in the box.

Momentum swung sharply in the third quarter. Tacoma cut the deficit to one just 20 seconds in when Alex Caceres scored to make it 3-2, then pulled even at 6:21 as Douglas Lima found the back of the net. The Stars surged ahead late in the period, with Logan Jones scoring twice in quick succession at 12:05 and 13:18 to give Tacoma a 5-3 lead. Utica City answered before the horn at 13:52, as Barbaro Shelier finished a gorgeous sequence with a highlight-reel back-heel tap off a perfectly weighted pass, sending the match into the fourth quarter with Tacoma leading 5-4.

The fourth quarter belonged to Utica City early. Just 36 seconds in, Cole Stephens struck again to level the match at 5-5, and less than two minutes later, at 2:05, Shelier scored his second of the night off a Geo Alves assist to put UCFC back in front 6-5. Tacoma refused to go away, pulling the goalkeeper for a sixth attacker and cashing in at 13:05 as Douglas Lima tied the match at 6-6, forcing overtime.

In the extra session, the back-and-forth battle continued until Tacoma finally broke through at 7:02 of overtime, when Adrian Correa scored the game-winner to give the Stars a 7-6 victory, ending the match with three minutes remaining in the extra period.

The two teams will waste no time turning the page, as Utica City FC and Tacoma Stars rematch Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET in Tacoma. UCFC returns home on Sunday, February 1 at 3 p.m., with tickets still available at ucfctickets.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.