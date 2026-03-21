Utica City FC Falls in Milwaukee

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







Utica, NY - Utica City FC fell to the Milwaukee Wave, 17-2, on Friday night. Milwaukee jumped out early and never looked back, scoring five times in the opening quarter. Richard Rabold opened the scoring at 1:36 (0-1), followed by Oscar Flores at 3:25 (0-2). Stuart Grable added another at 5:50 (0-3), before Ian Bennett made it 4-0 at 6:51. Alex Steinwascher capped the quarter at 7:48 to give the Wave a 5-0 lead after one.

The second quarter saw Milwaukee continue to build its advantage. Ricardo Carvalho converted on the power play at 4:32 to make it 6-0. Flores struck again at 13:00 (0-7), and Rabold added his second of the night at 14:14 to extend the lead to 8-0 heading into halftime.

Milwaukee carried that momentum into the third quarter with a flurry of goals. Alex Sanchez scored at 2:20 (0-9), followed by a power play goal from Andre Hayne at 3:22 (0-10). Bennett made it 11-0 at 4:36, and Hayne added another at 5:37 (0-12). Utica broke through at 6:51 as Jose Tavares finished a stretch pass from Junior Pinal, cutting the deficit to 12-1. The Wave responded with goals from Flores at 9:10 (1-13) and Steinwascher at 12:26 (1-14), making it 14-1 after three.

In the fourth, Steinwascher completed his hat trick at 5:45 (1-15) before Utica answered just seconds later. At 6:27, Gordy Gurson buried a feed from Joey Tavernese off the wall to make it 15-2. Milwaukee closed out the scoring at 8:04 with Hayne's third of the night, sealing the 17-2 final.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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