Empire's Fabián Named MASL Offensive Player of the Week

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) recently recognized Empire Strykers midfielder Marco Fabián for his standout play during week 16 of the 2025-26 regular season, naming the Mexican star MASL Offensive Player of the Week. Fabián's attacking heroics powered the Strykers' crucial 6-3 road win over the Milwaukee Wave on March 15.

San Diego's Chris Toth was named MASL Goalkeeper of the Week, and Baltimore's Marco Nascimento received MASL Defensive Player of the Week honors.

In Empire's match at Milwaukee, Fabián led the charge inside the opposition half, contributing four points as his side bagged a massive three points in the hunt for the final playoff berth.

The Strykers took the lead in the opening quarter. Mexican star Fabián sent a through ball into the path of a streaking Qudus Lawal, and the Nigerian American did well to control and poke it past onrushing netminder William Banahene for his second tally of the campaign. Fabián then doubled his assists total in the match, smashing a shot off the end boards that fell to Issak Somow, who rifled a first-time hit into the far-side upper ninety from the left.

Empire's two-time FIFA World Cup veteran collected his only goal of the contest inside the opening third of the second quarter, firing home on a Jorge DeLeon free kick from the right. Not long thereafter, Alan Perez extended the Empire lead to 4-0 after collecting a pass from Fabián, who earned his third first-half helper and fourth point on the play. Southern California native Perez cut inside from the left and blasted an unstoppable shot off the inside of the left post and into the back of the net.

The Empire Strykers have everything left to play for in their final two fixtures of the regular season. After taking on Utica away on Sunday, March 22, they return home to Ontario for a huge doubleheader the following Sunday, March 29. While a Strykers women's team will take on a San Diego Sockers women's team in a high-profile exhibition match, the men will later battle the St. Louis Ambush with their playoff fates potentially still in doubt. Tickets are available here.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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