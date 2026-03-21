After Whirlwind Week, Dutra, Empire Excited for Utica Trip

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - To say the Empire Strykers are coming off an eventful week would be the definition of an understatement. Having gone from optimism about making the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) postseason to a feeling of dread and desperation, and back again to controlling their own destiny, the Strykers now find themselves with a new Interim Head Coach as they approach their massive away clash with bottom-dwelling Utica City FC.

10-11-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) Empire takes on 5-11-4 Utica this coming Sunday, March 22, at noon PT. The English-language live video broadcast will reach U.S. and international audiences via MASL+, the MASL's YouTube channel, Victory+, Unbeaten Network, Sportworld, APEX Sports and National Soccer Network, with several of the platforms making the action available on demand as well. The Spanish-language live video broadcast will air exclusively in Mexico via the FOX Sports lineup of channels.

The Strykers headed into their March 12 home game against the Tacoma Stars with momentum, only to suffer a 6-3 loss that felt like a proverbial gut punch and sent the team sliding below Tacoma and outside the playoff picture. Club executives then opted for an unconventional move that raised eyebrows around the MASL, giving team captain Robert "Berto" Palmer the designation of player-coach for the crucial away game at Milwaukee.

The surprise maneuver bore short-term fruits, as Palmer and company put on a strong performance and defeated the league's best attacking team 6-3. In response, the 37-year-old was officially handed the reigns to try and maintain the newly discovered momentum, and productive conversations are ongoing with former Head Coach Onua Obasi to try and retain the Englishman in a high-level front office position. Obasi won MASL Coach of the Year in 2024-25 and was celebrated for his innovative tactics and for returning Empire to the knockout rounds following three straight absences.

In their disappointing outing against visiting Tacoma, the Strykers found themselves on the losing end despite dominating in shots on target, 38-12. While the Stars' Luis Birrueta had a standout performance in net, his teammates also put their bodies on the line time after time to deflect goal-bound efforts.

Birrueta boasted 17 saves and an 85.0% save percentage, with Adrian Correa and ex-Empire fan favorite Nestor Hernandez collecting three blocks apiece. Another former Stryker, indoor legend Franck Tayou, bagged one netter and one helper.

Sitting out due to squad rotation, rising defender Filipe Dutra had a chance to take in and analyze the entire match. The Brazilian has appeared in 13 of 19 games for Empire since making his MASL debut on December 20 of last year.

"I actually thought we had a good game against Tacoma," he said. "Everything we focused on during the week worked out for us. We did well to keep the ball and create chances. We just couldn't finish. The 'keeper had some good saves, and all their guys played one of the best games of their season that day. Unfortunately, it happened to be against us."

With Dutra in the lineup, and with Robert Palmer handling double duties, the Strykers bagged a statement win at Milwaukee three days later, looking inspired from the opening whistle and collecting a massive three points in the hunt for the final playoff spot. While iconic Empire attacker Marco Fabián enjoyed an MASL Offensive Player of the Week winning performance, boasting a goal and three assists, his teammates Alan Perez and Brandon Gomez put up standout displays of their own. Defender-midfielder Perez had a hat trick, and backstop Gomez frustrated the opposition time and time again, finishing with 15 saves and an 83.3% save percentage.

"The element of surprise was big," offered Filipe Dutra. "I think Milwaukee thought we would play our normal style, keeping the ball and trying to draw them out by using the 'keeper as a field player. But with Berto in charge, we played the complete opposite way. We used our [target forwards] a lot. They were making runs and had the freedom to shoot when we gave them the ball."

The 27-year-old continued, "It's not necessarily that it's a better approach. They just had no way to prepare for us. We caught them off guard."

For the Strykers, backline anchor - and now Interim Head Coach - Robert Palmer has once again been a key contributor on both defense and offense. The Jamaican not only ranks second league-wide in blocks (43) but also tops his side in assists (13). Second place in blocks on Empire is held by MASL rookie Dutra (21).

Like Palmer, netminder Brian Orozco has been a key figure beyond his core responsibilities. In addition to sitting second in the league in goals-against average (5.06 in 18 games/~806 mins), the 24-year-old Orozco has earned three netters and five assists for a remarkable 0.44 points per game. On average, he has recorded one point for roughly every 101 minutes spent on the field. While boasting an even better goals-against average than Orozco (4.99 in 12 games/~361 mins), fellow backstop Brandon Gomez does not qualify for the MASL leaderboard because he has logged too few minutes.

After recently going on an attacking tear, Strykers star Justin Stinson now leads the roster in points (26), points per game (1.18 in 22 games), and jointly with Mounir Alami in netters (14 each). Missouri native Stinson also holds runner-up on Empire in helpers (12), with Alami ranking second in points (22) and points per game (1.10 in 20 games).

Alan Perez is tied for the MASL lead in short-handed goals (2), and his teammate Ant Powell is tied for fifth in power play goals (2).

In Sunday's road match, the Strykers face a last-place Utica City FC team that recently snapped a seven-game losing streak by way of an emphatic 8-4 victory over Tacoma, thereby playing a key role in Empire reclaiming the final playoff berth. The UCFC players, whose win over the Stars came nine days after a 9-5 loss at Baltimore, will be playing exclusively for pride and contracts, as they are all but eliminated from postseason contention after making the knockout rounds three consecutive times.

Since the MASL's inception in 2014, Empire has gone 4-3 against Utica, which includes a 1-0 record in overtime/shootout decisions. The Strykers look to end a two-game home losing streak against UCFC, having fallen 9-6 in 2024-25 and 10-9 in this season's first meeting back in early February. The two clubs have never faced each other in the playoffs.

Utica has looked respectable on attack but has struggled mightily on defense. The backline is built around young rookie Thayssan Santos and second-year man Jose Tavares. While Santos ranks eighth in the MASL in blocks (25), Tavares (21) trails narrowly behind his Brazilian teammate in the category.

Offensively, UCFC is spearheaded by the ever dangerous Sergio Pinal, who sits third in the league in both points (38) and points per game (1.90 in 20 games) as well as tied for first in assists (19) and for seventh in goals (19). Pinal's main supporting cast includes defender Geo Alves, longtime MASL veteran Gordy Gurson and another forward in former Tacoma man Willie Spurr. While Alves is second on the roster in points (19) and in points per game (1.23 in 15 games), Gurson ranks runner-up in goals (11) and Spurr in helpers (11).

The Strykers' Filipe Dutra concluded his remarks by providing a cautiously optimistic look ahead to the clash in New York State.

"Even though Utica won't make the playoffs, they're a good team with a lot of close results this season," he said. "They're a very traditional team that goes through counterattacks and tries to find the [target forwards], so we have to be ready for that. It's going to be a difficult game on the road. We have to make sure we lock things down defensively and put our chances away."

The defender added, "I expect us to play the same way we did against Milwaukee. Now that we've had a full week to train under Berto [Palmer], we've been able to go over different things and fix some stuff. Hopefully, that means we will get better and better from here. I think the guys are feeling pretty good. We're excited for the trip.

The Empire Strykers have everything left to play for in their final two fixtures of the regular season. After taking on Utica away on Sunday, March 22, they return home to Ontario for a huge doubleheader the following Sunday, March 29. While a Strykers women's team will take on a San Diego Sockers women's team in a high-profile exhibition match, the men will later battle the St. Louis Ambush with their playoff fates potentially still in doubt. Tickets are available here.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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