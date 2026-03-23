Strykers Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-3 Win at Utica

Published on March 22, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers punched their 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) playoff ticket on Sunday afternoon, bagging their second straight away win under new Interim Head Coach Robert Palmer, who is also the team's captain and backline anchor. The Strykers improved to 11-11-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) by defeating last-place Utica City FC 5-3 thanks to a dominant collective display that saw the Southern Californians finish with a 20-7 advantage in shots on target. Forward Mounir Alami earned a goal and two assists on the day.

After a long-distance strike into the net by Empire's Alan Perez was called back for an offensive foul, the visitors did take the lead late in the opening quarter, Alami pouncing on a defensive mistake by Utica's Geo Alves and smashing home from close range. Despite the Strykers having largely controlled the game up to that point, Utica drew level early in the second period. Stephan Teixeira put his technical skills on full display as he deftly poked the ball inside the near post from the left side of the area, Francesco Pagano recording the assist.

Just under five minutes from halftime, the Strykers reclaimed the lead through a memorable tally by Perez. Defender Palmer chipped the ball toward the back post from inside his own half, and Perez buried it by way of a spectacular first-time side volley that left netminder Brian Wilkin without a chance. Venezuelan Graterol then extended Empire's edge to 3-1 in the early stages of the third quarter. The MASL rookie picked up a pass by Alamo and cut inside from the left before sending a thunderbolt into the upper right corner from behind the yellow line.

The away side bagged its fourth just under halfway through the closing period, taking advantage of UCFC pushing goalkeeper Wilkin up into the attack. After the Rochester native was bumped off the ball near the Empire box, Alami cleverly used the boards to find Marco Fabián, who finished into the unguarded net from behind the midfield stripe. Former Utica attacker Issak Somow made it 5-1 moments later, as he ran on to a a heads-up throw by Strykers backstop Brandon Gomez on the right, followed by a perfectly placed first-time hit that caught Wilkin by surprise and nestled inside the far post.

The hosts pulled two goals back late in the game, each time benefiting from fielding an additional attacker. First, Sergio Pinal,'s excellent pass picked out a wide-open Gordy Gurson for the easiest of finishes. Then, Jose Tavares punished an error by netminder Gomez, sending the ball into the open net to round out the final score at 5-3. In the end, the pair of tallies did little to dampen the visiting team's celebrations, as Empire is headed to its second consecutive knockout stages.

The Empire Strykers prepare for a huge doubleheader and their regular season finale at home on Sunday, March 29. After a Strykers women's team takes on a San Diego Sockers women's team in a high-profile exhibition match, the men will battle the St. Louis Ambush, looking to maintain their momentum heading into the playoffs. Tickets are available here.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2026

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