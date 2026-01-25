St. Louis Ambush Defeat Wave 5-3 Saturday at Family Arena

Published on January 24, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush forward Robert Kristo vs. the Milwaukee Wave

St. Charles, Missouri - On a bitter cold winter Saturday, the St. Louis Ambush defeated the Milwaukee Wave 5-3 at The Family Arena. The victory improved the Ambush to 6-3-2 on the season, while the Wave dropped to 6-3-2.

Alex Sanchez gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute of the first quarter with a laser of a shot that Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento couldn't get under control. St. Louis got on the board in the twelfth minute when Daniel Torrealba took a pass from Randy Martinez and sent a rocket out of reach of Wave goalkeeper William Banahene.

Between the first and second quarters, Milwaukee replaced Banahene between the pipes with Gerardo Perez. Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, knotting the score (1-1) at halftime.

Torrealba and Martinez collaborated again to give the Ambush a 2-1 lead in the fifth minute of the third quarter. Martinez passed to Torrealba, who sent a long shot that hit the cross bar and landed behind the goal line. The Ambush went up 3-1 with just over a minute remaining in the period when Riley Urie went on a breakaway and beat Perez inside the box.

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Torrealba's unassisted goal completed the hat trick to give St. Louis a 4-1 lead. In the fifth minute, a shot by John Gates came off the board and found Julio Varela, who headed the ball into the net to increase the Ambush lead to 5-1. The Wave got one back in the ninth minute when Mario Alvarez navigated a difficult angle from the corner on a restart, making it a 5-2 game. Just over a minute later, Milwaukee's Oscar Flores scored to close the gap to 5-3. St. Louis held on until the final buzzer and prevented the visitors from scoring, thus securing the win.

Both teams will now brave a massive winter storm that descended on the St. Louis area Saturday to journey to Milwaukee. The two teams will go at it again on Sunday, January 25 at 3:05 p.m. CST at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Following Sunday's match, the Ambush will next see action on Saturday, February 7 when they host the Tacoma Stars at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Family Arena.

