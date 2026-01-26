St. Louis Ambush Split Weekend Series with Milwaukee

Published on January 25, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush midfielder Randy Martinez vs. the Milwaukee Wave

(St. Louis Ambush) St. Louis Ambush midfielder Randy Martinez vs. the Milwaukee Wave(St. Louis Ambush)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The St Louis Ambush dropped a 7-6 overtime affair to the Milwaukee Wave Sunday afternoon at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The loss gives the Ambush a split on the weekend. They defeated the Wave 5-3 on Saturday at The Family Arena. With Sunday's victory, Milwaukee improved to 7-3-2 (wins-losses-overtime losses) on the weekend and St. Louis dropped to 6-3-3.

Milwaukee went on a power play in the fifth minute of the first quarter when St. Louis midfielder Ryan Khedoo earned a blue card for a reckless tackle. The Wave made good on the man advantage when Alex Sanchez scored to give the home team a 1-0 lead. St. Louis tallied the equalizer in the twelfth minute when Mario Falsone found the scored, assisted by Riley Urie. The first period elapsed with the score tied 1-1.

St. Louis got a power play opportunity in the second minute of the second quarter when Milwaukee's Cesar Correa was sent off for tripping. The Wave killed off the penalty and play continued. Milwaukee went up 2-1 in the seventh minute when Sanchez managed to elude St. Louis goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento by passing the ball to himself off the wall and tapped it in for the goal. The Ambush knotted the score again when Randy Martinez put a shot out of reach of Wave goalkeeper William Banahene in the ninth minute. At halftime, the match was tied 2-2.

St. Louis took a 4-2 lead in the seventh and eighth minutes of the third period on goals from Daniel Torrealba and Triston Austin. In the twelfth minute, Sanchez completed the hat trick to shave the Ambush lead to 4-3. The Ambush answered in the thirteenth minute on a well-executed give-and-go play where Keaton Woods passed to Andres Chalbaud, who sent the ball back to Woods, who tapped it into the net, making it a 5-3 lead for St. Louis through the end of the third frame.

Milwaukee started the fourth quarter with Gerardo Perez coming in as the sixth attacker in place of Banahene. The strategy paid off in the fourth minute when Mario Alvarez put a rocket of a shot out of Nascimento's reach to again make it a one-goal (5-4) game. In the seventh minute, the Ambush went up by two again when a Randy Martinez shot came off the wall and found the foot of Riley Urie, who chipped it in. With Nascimento down after making a save in the twelfth minute, Perez found the back of the net to make it a 6-5 game. In the fourteenth minute, Sanchez notched his fourth goal of the match to knot the score for the third time. That score would hold until the end of regulation play, sending the game into sudden-death overtime.

It didn't take long for Sanchez to work his magic once again as he tallied his fifth goal of the match 37 seconds into overtime to secure the 7-6 win for Milwaukee.

The Ambush will next see action when they host the Tacoma Stars on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 6:05 p.m. CST. February 7 will also be Alumni Night and will include the retirement ceremony of Ambush legend Mark Moser's number 15.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

Images from this story







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.