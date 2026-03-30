St. Louis Ambush Square off with Kansas City Comets in Quarterfinal Playoff Round

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







Saint Charles, Missouri - In an all-Missouri quarterfinal series of the MASL Ron Newman Cup Playoffs, the number four seed St. Louis Ambush clash with the number five seed Kansas City Comets.

Game One is slated for Monday, April 6, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Action then shifts to The Family Arena in St. Charles at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 when the Ambush host the Comets in Game Two. If the series is tied after two games, a 15-minute knockout game will follow after the conclusion of Game Two. The winner of the quarterfinal found will then advance to the semifinal round.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the April 8 playoff match are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 30, 2026

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