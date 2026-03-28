Ambush Triumph 7-4 in Home Finale

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush vs. Utica City FC

(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Charlie Leahy) St. Louis Ambush vs. Utica City FC(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Charlie Leahy)

Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush treated their fans to a 7-4 win over Utica City FC in their regular season home finale Friday night at The Family Arena. The win improved the Ambush to 13-5-5 on the season, while Utica dropped to 5-14-4.

Utica was first to make their mark on the scoreboard in the second minute of the contest when Geo Alves placed a shot out of reach of Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. The visitors went up 2-0 in the tenth minute on a goal from Meny Silva. The Ambush answered at the twelve minute mark when Daniel Torrealba sent a pass to Mario Falsone, who went airborne to execute a modified bicycle kick that found its mark. Utica came back in the fourteenth minute on a goal from Juan Salazar, giving UCFC a 3-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the third minute of the second period, Christian Briggs sent a pass to Falsone, who went on a short breakaway and notched his second of the match to make it 3-2. St. Louis drew even when a shot by John Gates came off the wall and the ball rattled around until Daniel Torrealba pounded it in for a 3-3 score. The Ambush took the lead in the thirteenth minute when Ozzy Santana found the back of the net, assisted by Randy Martinez. At halftime, the home side enjoyed a 4-3 lead.

The Ambush went up 5-3 in the fifth minute of the third quarter on Torrealba's second tally of the duel. In the eleventh minute, a shot by Colin O'Keefe came off the wall and found the foot of Santana, who posted his second goal of the night, giving St. Louis a 6-3 lead.

Utica's Thaysson Santos sent an errant pass across the penalty area and Ambush captain Will Eskay was in position to take advantage, sending the ball into the net for a 7-3 Ambush lead in the third minute of the fourth frame. UCFC got one back in the fifth minute when Martinez inadvertently tapped the ball into his own goal, credited to Utica's Sergio Pinal. The Ambush defense and Nascimento held strong and prevented any further scoring for the remainder of the game, giving the Ambush a 7-4 triumph.

Next, the Ambush finish the regular season when they visit the Empire Strykers Sunday, March 29 at 6:05 p.m. CDT at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Ambush playoff tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com or call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

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Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

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