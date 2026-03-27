Playoff-Bound Ambush Conclude Regular Season this Weekend

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush close the book on the 2025-26 regular season with games at home and on the road this weekend. Utica City FC visits The Family Arena on Friday, March 27 with a 7:05 p.m. CDT first kick. The Ambush then travel to Ontario, California for the regular season finale against the Empire Strykers at the Toyota Arena at 6:05 p.m. DT.

The weekend promises a fair dose of intrigue as the top five teams in the Major Arena Soccer League, including the Ambush, can finish anywhere from first to fifth in the standings when the final buzzer sounds Sunday evening. The Ambush have clinched a trip to the postseason and are now vying for a favorable seed position in the final standings.

Friday's battle with Utica is the third of three between the two teams slated for the 2025-26 regular season. The Ambush won the previous two and would like to post a sweep In the season series as they tune up for the playoffs.

Sunday's duel with Empire if the fourth of four between the two teams. St. Louis enjoys a 2-1 advantage in the previous three games. The Strykers have also punched their ticket to the playoffs and a strong finish to the regular season could enhance their momentum heading into the postseason.

The postseason kicks off in April, with at least one home playoff game at The Family Arena. Playoff dates will be announced when the matchups are known and arena dates for both teams are confirmed.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

Playoff-Bound Ambush Conclude Regular Season this Weekend - St. Louis Ambush

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