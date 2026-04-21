St. Louis Ambush Garner Five MASL Regular Season Awards

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have garnered five league awards for the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League regular season, the league announced Monday evening. The seasonal awards are chosen by a vote of MASL member teams and the league staff and recognize excellence in each category.

Ambush head coach Jeff Locker was named Coach of the Year. Locker led the team to a 13-5-6 record, fourth place in the standings, and a trip to the playoffs, where they went to the semifinals before being eliminated by San Diego. In his five seasons as head coach, Locker's Ambush have made three postseason appearances. In eight seasons before his tenure, the team went to the playoffs once.

Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento earned two honors. He captured the Goalkeeper of the Year award and was named to the MASL Elite Six. The 2025-26 season is Paulo's seventh with the Ambush and in the MASL and it was arguably his best campaign yet. Nascimento led the league in most goalkeeper statistical categories for most of the season and finished second in goals against average (4.53), save percentage (.769), saves (250) and tied for third in wins (11). He also led the league in minutes played (1299:34). Nascimento appeared in 22 games, starting 21. In a season where 13 of the 24 Ambush regular season games were decided by one goal, Paulo kept the team in many of those games with his stellar performance between the pipes.

Midfielder Daniel Torrealba earned a spot on the MASL Second Team. In his second season in the MASL and his first with the Ambush, Torrealba appeared in all 24 regular season games, leading the team in goals (23), assists (13), points (36) points per game average (1.5), and game-winning goals (three).

Defender Robert Williamson was also named to the MASL Second Team. In his fifth season in the MASL and his second with the Ambush, Big Rob led the team in blocked shots (49) and also helped the offense with five goals and five assists. His 49 blocked shots were also good for second in the MASL.

Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 21, 2026

St. Louis Ambush Garner Five MASL Regular Season Awards - St. Louis Ambush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.