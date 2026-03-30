St. Louis Ambush Drop Regular Season Finale in Overtime

Published on March 29, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento vs. the Empire Strykers

(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Empire Strykers) St. Louis Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento vs. the Empire Strykers(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Empire Strykers)

Ontario, California - The St. Louis Ambush dropped the regular-season finale when they lost 5-4 to the Empire Strykers in overtime Sunday evening at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The loss leaves the Ambush with a 13-5-6 (wins-losses-overtime losses) record on the season, while Empire finishes at 12-11-1. Both teams had already clinched a spot in the postseason and will move on to the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.

The first quarter remained scoreless until the final five seconds, when Empire's Robert Palmer was sent off for contact above the shoulder, resulting in an Ambush penalty kick. Mehrshad Ahmadi took the kick for St. Louis and fired an absolute rocket that Empire goalkeeper Brian Orozco had no chance to stop.

Empire tallied the equalizer in the third minute of the second period when Leopoldo "Polo" Hernandez put a shot into the corner of the goal out of reach of Ambush keeper Paulo Nascimento. St. Louis regained the lead in the thirteenth minute when Rob Williamson scored from near the wall between the penalty area and yellow line. At halftime, the Ambush held onto a slim 2-1 lead.

Empire drew even (2-2) in the second minute of the third quarter when Jorge DeLeon was left unmarked and got off a long shot that Nascimento couldn't corral. St. Louis took the lead back in the fourteenth minute on when Will Eskay scored from one step inside the yellow line. Going into the final frame, the Ambush held onto a 3-2 lead.

Empire went on a power play when Mario Falsone was sent to the penalty box for boarding in the third minute of the fourth quarter. The Ambush managed to kill of the penalty and play continued. St. Louis was blue-carded again in the seventh minute when James Togbah was sent to the sin bin for tripping, giving the Strykers a penalty kick. Justin Stinson scored, knotting the game once again. Empire took their first lead of the game (4-3) when Barbaro Shelier notched his first goal of the season. St. Louis got a power play in the eighth minute when Justin Stinson earned a blue card for four fouls in the half. The Ambush tied things once again when Christian Briggs scored inside the penalty area in the eleventh minute. The buzzer signaled the end of regulation, sending the contest into overtime.

In the second minute of overtime, rookie Dayerson Graterol scored the game-winner for Empire, giving them a 5-4 win to close out the regular season.

The postseason kicks off in early April, with at least one home playoff game at The Family Arena. The Ambush will open the quarterfinal round against the Missouri rival Kansas City Comets. Playoff dates will be announced when arena dates for both teams are confirmed.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the playoffs are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

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Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2026

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