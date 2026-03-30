Comets Playoff Path to Open with I-70 Series After Decision Day Results

Published on March 29, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







OCEANSIDE, Ca. - The Kansas City Comets have finally learned their playoff path after the conclusion of the MASL's regular season results.

The Comets will enter the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs as the No. 5 overall seed, and will face cross-state rival No. 4-seeded St. Louis Ambush in a best-of-three series in the RNC Quarterfinals.

Game 1 of the series will be hosted by the Comets at Cable Dahmer Arena on Monday, April 6, before Game 2 on Wednesday, April 8 at Family Arena in St. Charles. If the series is split, a 15-minute knockout game will follow shortly after the conclusion of Game 2 to decide who advances to the RNC Semifinals.

On Sunday, the Comets suffered a second consecutive overtime defeat to the San Diego Sockers 5-4, this one coming at Fronstwave Arena in Oceanside.

It took just 57 seconds for Rian Marques to confirm his spot at the top of the MASL points leaderboard, scoring while falling to the ground after collecting his own rebound to put the Comets ahead 1-0. Tavoy Morgan pulled the Sockers level at 1-1 late in the opening frame.

Morgan scored again 24 seconds into the second quarter to give the hosts their first lead of the day. The Comets responded when David Stankovic struck on the counterattack, but Nilton De Andrade put the Sockers ahead 3-2 at halftime.

The Comets got the momentum back in the third period after San Diego got caught with too many men on the field. On the ensuing penalty, Marques connected with Dominic Francis for the equalizer.

Later in the third, a successful challenge gave the Comets a chance to take the lead when Mitchell Cardenas was sent to the penalty box for boarding. On the ensuing penalty, Marques became the passmaster co-champion when he connected with Zach Reget to put the Comets ahead 4-3.

A penalty on the Comets gave the Sockers an opportunity to tie the game at 4-4, which they took as Nick Perera found the back of the net after goalkeeper Nicolau Neto fell to the floor with an injury. With Phillip Ejimadu on in relief, he steadied the ship with a pair of saves to get the game to overtime.

San Diego's persistence eventually broke through the Comets' defense 1:09 into overtime as Cesar Cerda scored the game-winner after a quick give-and-go beat some pressure at midfield before blasting it in.

The Comets finished the regular season with 40 points and a 12-6-6 record. Stay tuned to Comets social media for playoff tickets.

St. Louis dropped down to the No. 4 seed after their overtime defeat to the Empire Strykers, giving the Sockers the MASL Shield for most points in the regular season.

COMETS VS. SOCKERS 3-29-2026 SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST KC Marques 0:57; SD Morgan 13:39. None.

2ND SD Morgan 0:24; KC Stankovic (Francis) 3:20; SD De Andrade (Pacheco) 5:11 None.

3RD KC Francis (Marques) 3:06 PP; KC Reget (Marques) 6:05 PP. SD Ramin (bc - too many men) 2:51; SD Cardenas (bc - boarding) 4:40

4TH SD Perera (Cerda) 4:47 PP. KC Kazeem (bc - boarding) 3:32; KC Thetsane (bc - 4 fouls in a half) 10:23.

OT SD Cerda (De Oliveira) 1:09. None.

GAME STATS

STATISTICS COMETS SAN DIEGO

SHOTS 17 32

BLOCKS 11 4

FOULS 17 17

PENALTY MINUTES 9 2

POWER PLAY 2/2 1/2

Attendance - 3,643







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2026

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