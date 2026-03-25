Palmer Joins Coaching Staff After Injury

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







KANSAS CITY, Mo - The Kansas City Comets have announced that forward Ramone Palmer has suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of this season, but his veteran presence will continue from the bench as he joins the team's technical staff as an assistant coach.

Palmer featured in 10 games this season for the Comets, recording five points from three assists and two goals. The Park University graduate last featured in the Comets' road defeat to the Tacoma Stars on March 6.

"Ramone got injured and had to finish his season early, but at the same time, it's exciting to add a friend and former teammate to my coaching staff," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "His experience in the indoor game will definitely help us move forward towards a championship."

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Palmer brings 13 years of playing experience - including 12 seasons with the Comets - to the coaching staff. Palmer is among the most tenured players in the modern game, playing in over 250 games throughout his career.

"I am very happy for the opportunity to work with an already great staff and be able to contribute to our push for our ultimate goal," Palmer said.

While the Comets lose Palmer's experience on the field for the rest of the season, his perspective from the bench will be a welcome addition to the coaching staff. Palmer and Stokic were both players on the Comets' most recent league championship team in 2014, and they hope their reunion on the coaching staff can lead to another championship celebration.

Palmer will work alongside assistant coaches Matt Gordon, Michael Clayton and Joe Epperson in addition to longtime goalkeeper coaches Alan Mayer and Kenny Mayer.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 24, 2026

Palmer Joins Coaching Staff After Injury - Kansas City Comets

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