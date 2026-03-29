Baltimore Blast Victorious over the Tacoma Stars to Capture First Place in the MASL

Published on March 29, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







Towson, MD -- March 28, 2026 -- The 10-time champion Baltimore Blast closed out the regular season in dominant fashion on Saturday night, earning a 14-9 victory over the Tacoma Stars and climbing into first place in the MASL standings. Baltimore controlled the match from the opening whistle, overwhelming Tacoma with an explosive first half. The Blast struck eight times before halftime, sending the Stars into the break trailing 8-3 and struggling to keep pace.

Tacoma mounted a brief rally in the third quarter with five goals, but Baltimore responded with authority. The Blast sealed the win with three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to secure the 14-9 final. Baltimore's attack was powered by standout performances from team captains Jonatas Melo (4 goals, 2 assists) and Juan Pereira (3 goals, 3 assists). Defender Patrick Thompson added 2 goals and 2 assists in a strong two-way effort. The highlight of the night came in the final minute, when Blast legend and Hall of Famer Adauto Neto -- returning to action after more than a decade -- scored to the delight of the Baltimore faithful in a moment that electrified SECU Arena.

Goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez anchored the defensive effort with 9 saves, securing his league -leading 13th win of the season.

With the victory, Baltimore moves into first place in the MASL heading into Sunday's pivotal matchups:

San Diego Sockers vs. Kansas City Comets

St. Louis Ambush vs. Empire Strykers

The Blast will now await the results of those contests to determine final playoff seeding and the potential capture of the MASL Regular Season Title. Fans can watch all Baltimore Blast games live on MASLTV on YouTube. Tickets for upcoming playoff games are available at Ticketmaster.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2026

Baltimore Blast Victorious over the Tacoma Stars to Capture First Place in the MASL - Baltimore Blast

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