Baltimore Blast Dominate Tacoma Stars for Eighth Straight Victory, Move into First Place in MASL

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







Towson, MD - The 10-time champion Baltimore Blast returned home to their largest crowd of the season on Saturday night and delivered a commanding 10-4 win over the Tacoma Stars, extending their winning streak to eight games and climbing to the top of the MASL standings.

Baltimore outshot Tacoma 37-31 and controlled the tempo from the opening whistle. First-half goals from Juan Pereira, Chad Poarch, and Nico Williams helped the Blast build early momentum, though the Stars kept pace and sent the match into halftime tied 3-3.

The Blast surged ahead in the second half with a dominant 7-1 performance. Welly Bramusse and Jonatas Melo each added goals, while Marco Nascimento scored twice to help secure the victory.

Goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez anchored the defensive effort with 14 saves, earning his league -' leading 12th win of the season.

With the victory, Baltimore moves one point ahead of the San Diego Sockers for first place in the MASL.

The Blast now hit the road for matchups on March 21 in Kansas City and March 22 in Milwaukee before returning home for the regular -' season finale against Tacoma on March 28.

Fans can watch all Baltimore Blast games live on MASLTV on YouTube. Tickets for all remaining home games are available at Ticketmaster.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

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