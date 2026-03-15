St. Louis Ambush Clinch Playoff Berth

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







Saint Charles, Missouri - Playoff soccer is coming to The Family Arena. The St. Louis Ambush have earned a spot in the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League Ron Newman Cup Playoffs. Although they have a weekend off, the Ambush clinched when the Tacoma Stars fell to Utica City FC on Sunday.

The top six teams in the MASL regular season standings will compete in the postseason. The Ambush presently have an 11-5-4 (wins-losses-overtime losses) record and four regular season games remaining. They will host at least one playoff game at The Family Arena.

While the Ambush's presence in the playoffs is assured, their seed position and first-round opponent remain to be determined. The top two teams will receive a bye in the quarterfinal round, which will see the number three seed face number six and the number four seed meet number five. In the semifinal round, the number one seed will duel the winner of number four versus number five and the number two seed will battle the winner of the number three seed versus number six. The winners of those two series will then square off in the Championship Series.

The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will each be a home and home series with a third game played as a knockout game if tied one win each at the end of the second game. The Championship Series will be a best of three series with the two winning semifinal teams. Once qualified, the teams will decide with the league office on a full game three (if needed) based on available arena dates. If the dates are not available and teams do not agree, the series would then move to a knockout game (game three) if tied in the series after game two, to be determined prior to the start of the series.

Depending on how far they go in the playoffs, the Ambush will definitely host at least one playoff game at The Family Arena, rewarding their loyal fans with the thrill and intensity that is postseason MASL soccer. It is anticipated that the first round for the Ambush will be the first weekend in April. When playoff dates and opponent are confirmed, the Ambush will make announcements on their website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

Next for the Ambush is a two-game road trip, visiting the Tacoma Stars on Saturday, March 21, followed by the San Diego Sockers on Sunday, March 22. The next Ambush home game is scheduled for Friday, March 27, when Utica City FC invades The Family Arena for a 7:05 p.m. CDT first kick. The regular season concludes when the Ambush visit the Empire Strykers Sunday, March 29.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

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