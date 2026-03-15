Strykers Turn to Creative Approach for Sunday at Milwaukee

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers announced today that team captain Robert Palmer will serve in a player-coach role for Sunday's Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) matchup with the Milwaukee Wave - an unconventional move aimed at giving the team a different dynamic as it fights to keep its playoff hopes alive. Onua Obasi will not be on the bench for the road contest but remains the Strykers Head Coach and will continue supporting the team as it prepares for the crucial final stretch of its campaign.

With just three games remaining in 2025-26, Empire finds itself in a tight battle for the sixth and final postseason berth. A 6-3 home loss to the Tacoma Stars last weekend dropped the Southern Californians to just below the playoff line, leaving little margin for error.

Managing Partner Jeff Burum explained that the decision reflects a willingness to think outside the box at a critical time.

"Onua Obasi is a class act, an extremely talented coach, and a true professional," said Burum. "He has handled this situation with the same integrity and commitment he has shown since the day he joined this organization. We have tremendous respect for him and for the work he has done here. We simply felt this was a moment when trying something different might help unlock another dimension within the team. Sometimes, a different voice or dynamic on the bench can change the psychology of a group."

Burum emphasized that the decision was not made lightly.

"There were certainly arguments against making a change," he added. "Onua is a strong leader with an elite understanding of the indoor game. Ultimately, with the season entering its decisive stage, we felt it was worth giving a chance to an outside-the-box idea. We hope putting a player in charge will increase accountability and challenge each member of the group to find that extra spark within themselves."

Obasi, who earned 2024-25 MASL Coach of the Year honors for his innovative tactics and for returning Empire to the postseason after three straight absences, expressed his continued support for the team as it readies for Sunday's away contest against the top attacking side in the league.

"My focus continues to be on helping this team succeed," said the Englishman. "I support the players and the organization, and I'm determined to keep doing everything I can to help the Strykers finish the season strong and hopefully reach consecutive knockout rounds."

Sunday's meeting with the Milwaukee Wave marks only the sixth encounter between the two sides. Empire leads the all-time series 3-2, with none of the previous meetings having been decided in overtime or a shootout. The Strykers defeated Milwaukee in Ontario last season and have split the first two meetings of the current campaign.

The Empire Strykers have everything left to play for in their back-to-back away fixtures at Milwaukee and then at Utica next Sunday, March 22. The Southern Californians return home to Ontario for their regular season finale and a huge doubleheader on March 29. After a Strykers women's team takes on a San Diego Sockers women's team in a high-profile exhibition match, the men will battle the St. Louis Ambush with their postseason fates potentially still in doubt. Tickets to are available here.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

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