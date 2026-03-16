Empire Climbs Back Above Playoff Line with 6-3 Win over Wave

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Milwaukee, Wis. - The Empire Strykers made a statement in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) playoff race on Sunday afternoon, defeating the mighty Milwaukee Wave 6-3 away from home. With Head Coach Onua Obasi being replaced on the day by player-coach Robert Palmer, the unconventional strategy paid off for the visitors, as they looked inspired from the opening whistle and collected a massive three points that sees them improve to 10-11-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their campaign and reclaim the sixth and final postseason spot from the Tacoma Stars.

While iconic Strykers attacker Marco Fabián enjoyed his best performance of 2025-26 thus far, boasting a goal and three assists, his teammates Alan Perez and Brandon Gomez put up standout displays of their own. Defender-midfielder Perez had a hat trick, and backstop Gomez frustrated the opposition time and time again, finishing with 15 saves and an 83.3% save percentage.

Empire took the lead in the opening quarter. When Mexican star Fabián sent a through ball into the path of a streaking Qudus Lawal, the Nigerian American did well to control and poke it past onrushing netminder William Banahene for his second tally of the campaign. Fabián then doubled his assists total in the match, smashing a shot off the end boards that fell to Issak Somow, who rifled a first-time hit into the far-side upper ninety from the left.

It would be a be a hat trick of first-half points for two-time FIFA World Cup veteran Fabián, as he collected his only goal of the contest inside the opening third of the second quarter, firing home on a Jorge DeLeon free kick from the right. Perez then extended the Strykers lead to 4-0 by cutting inside from the left and blasting an unstoppable shot off the inside of the left post and into the back of the net.

The home side finally pulled one back not long before intermission. Max Ferdinand laid the ball off to the right side of the penalty area, from where it was sent inside the right post via a clever turning shot by Ricardo Carvalho. The Wave forward completed his brace just under five minutes into the third period, Alex Steinwascher being credited with the assist on the play.

Empire subsequently reestablished its previous three-goal cushion on a gorgeous netter by Perez. Palmer lobbed a pinpoint ball toward the left corner from inside his own half, and Southern California native Perez made it 5-2 by picking out the far-side netting with a spectacular volley from a tight angle.

Following the memorable moment, two teams each missed a sitter. First, Milwaukee's Max Ludwig failed to finish into the open net from the doorstep, hitting the inside of the left post. Then, a one on one saw the Strykers' Perez come within inches of bagging his third tally, as he used the end boards to deftly touch the ball around backstop Banahene, only to send his attempted finish wide left of the unguarded frame.

Milwaukee's Shawn Azcueta aimed perfectly deep into the final quarter. The midfielder received the ball from Steinwascher and fired home from just outside the area, cutting his side's deficit down to two.

Trailing 5-3, the hosts continued to send attack-minded 'keeper Gerardo Perez forward for the remainder of the game, and the Strykers took advantage in the closing stages. After several quality saves by Empire netminder Gomez, his teammate Perez finally completed his hat trick after a defensive block that allowed the 26-year-old to take possession and pick out the empty net with an excellent long hit from inside his own half. The insurance goal rounded out the final score at 6-3.

The Empire Strykers have everything left to play for in their final two fixtures of the regular season. After taking on Utica away on Sunday, March 22, they return home to Ontario for a huge doubleheader the following Sunday, March 29. While a Strykers women's team will take on a San Diego Sockers women's team in a high-profile exhibition match, the men will later battle the St. Louis Ambush with their playoff fates potentially still in doubt. Tickets are available at here.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

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