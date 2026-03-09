Blast Pull away from Utica City FC

Towson, MD - The Baltimore Blast returned to the electric atmosphere of SECU Arena riding a wave of momentum, having won five straight and six of their last seven matches. The Blast wasted no time, surging to an early 2-0 lead behind goals from Patrick Thompson and Captain Juan Pereira. After trading scores with their opponents, Baltimore closed the half with a spectacular scoring run--highlighted by a legitimate Goal of the Year candidate. Goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez launched a long ball to Pereira, who redirected a stunning bicycle kick off the boards to forward Nico Williams for a clinical one-touch finish.

Leading 5-2 at the break, the Blast refused to let up in the second half. Domination continued with goals from Kevaughn Frater, Williams, and Pereira, as Baltimore cruised to a 9-5 victory. With this win, the Blast improve to 10-6-2 on the season, vaulting into 2nd place in the MASL standings as the playoff race heats up.

Away: Sunday, 3/8/2026 @ 6:05 PM vs. San Diego Sockers

Home: Saturday, 3/14/2026 @ 6:00 PM vs. Tacoma Stars

