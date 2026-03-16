Baltimore Blast Ride 8-Game Winning Streak into Championship Playoffs

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







Baltimore, MD - The Baltimore Blast are heading into the playoffs with serious momentum after extending their winning streak to eight straight games, positioning themselves as a strong contender for the MASL Championship.

After battling through injuries earlier in the season, the team has come together at the right time, delivering consistent performances on both ends of the field. The recent run has showcased the depth, character, and determination of the roster as they prepare for the most important stretch of the season.

This team has shown tremendous resilience. Winning eight in a row heading into the playoffs speaks to this group's talent and commitment.

With the postseason now underway, the Blast look to carry that momentum forward as they begin their push toward the Championship. Fans can expect the same high-energy play and competitive spirit that has fueled the team's late-season surge.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 16, 2026

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