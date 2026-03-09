Blast Surge to First Place

Published on March 9, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







San Diego, CA - It was a clash of indoor soccer royalty as the 10-time champion Baltimore Blast faced off against the 16-time champion San Diego Sockers with first place in the MASL standings on the line. Sitting just three points behind the Sockers, Baltimore knew a win would catapult them into a tie for the top spot.

The match began as a struggle for the visiting Blast. San Diego's stifling defense held Baltimore to just five shots in the first half while building a commanding 3-0 lead by the break. However, the second half told a different story. Refusing to panic, the Blast implemented key tactical adjustments and seized complete control. Baltimore stormed back with four unanswered goals from Chad Poarch, Juan Pereira, and a brace from Eber Ospina, surging ahead 4-3. San Diego's Nick Perera eventually found an equalizer, but the "Cardiac Kids" lived up to their name. With only 1:12 remaining in the match, Chad Poarch struck the game-winner to silence the home crowd.

With this thrilling 5-4 victory, the Blast extended their winning streak to seven games and improved to 12-6-2 on the season, successfully vaulting into a tie for first place in the MASL standings.

After the match, longtime Owner of the Baltimore Blast, Ed Hale, released the following statement: "The Baltimore Blast won Friday in Baltimore, traveled Saturday to San Diego, who were at home and rested. We beat them! The Blast is a Maryland team wearing the Maryland flag on our uniforms! We are a talented, professional, team with grit and we simply don't quit. That's 7 in a row and I can't be more proud of the players, staff and coaches!!! WE ARE PROUD MARYLANDERS AND PROUD AMERICANS WHO LOVE OUR STATE AND COUNTRY!!!!"

Upcoming Match

Home: Saturday, 3/14/2026 @ 6:00 PM vs. Tacoma Stars

Location: SECU Arena, Towson, MD

Secure your seats via Ticketmaster and follow every moment live on MASLTV via YouTube.







