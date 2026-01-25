Blast Fall to San Diego

Towson, MD - The Baltimore Blast renewed their more than 40 year rivalry against the San Diego Sockers Saturday night at SECU Arena. The Blast, ravaged with injuries, fell 10-5 as the Sold Out crowd awaited a huge snow storm set to arrive later that night.

The Blast started extremely slow, falling behind early in the match 3-0. Finally the Blast got on the scoreboard as Forward Jiro Guevara took a set piece pass from Captain Jonatas Melo to make the score 3-1. Captain Juan Pereira received a pass from newly signed Nelson Santana to bring the Blast back to 3-2. San Diego continued to press in the first quarter and scored the next 2 goals to make the score 5-2 after one period of play. The Blast were resilient, scoring the next two goals from Nelson Santana and Eber Ospina to cut the Sockers lead to 5-4. However, that was as close as the Blast would get as the Sockers pulled away in the second half, giving them a 10-5 victory. The Blast now sit 6th in the MASL Standings as the month of January comes to an end with a 4-5-2 record on the season.

The next home match for the Blast is Sunday February 1, 2026 3pm start time vs the Empire Strykers.

