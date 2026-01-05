Utica City FC Tips Blast in OT

Towson, MD - The Baltimore Blast returned home to begin the New Year with a matchup against the Utica City FC. The Blast beat Utica City FC just last week in Utica so Utica was looking to return the favor and take the win at SECU Arena.

In the first quarter, Blast forward Kevaughn Frater took a pass from Alejandro Chavez and slotted the shot near post to tie the match at 1-1. Ahead to the second quarter, Defender Oumar Sylla finished a ball from Blast Captain Jonatas Melo tying the match at 2-2. Back and forth we go, when those two connect again as Oumar Sylla again finishes an assist from Blast Captain Jonatas Melo to make the score 3-3. Still in the second quarter, Blast forwards Nico Williams and Bruno Henrique played tic tac toe on a beautiful goal giving the Blast the lead 4-3. Later in the third quarter, with the score all knotted up at 4-4, Alejandro Chavez fired in a goal after a shot from Kevaughn Frater and the Blast led 5-4. After a seesaw battle, Utica scored the game tying goal with 21 seconds left sending the match into overtime where Utica City FC scored less than 30 seconds into OT and thus earning the win 7-6.

The Blast return to SECU Arena next Saturday 1/10/2026 at 6pm against the San Diego Sockers. Both franchises have over 40 years a piece in Indoor Soccer history.

