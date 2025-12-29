Blast Top Milwaukee, 10-7

The 10 Time Champion Baltimore Blast returned home after a 3 match road trip to face off against longtime rival Milwaukee Wave at SECU Arena in Towson, Md.

The Blast came out firing in front of an excited home crowd building an early lead and ultimately being victorious by the score of 10-7 In the first quarter, after already being up 5-1, reigning Rookie of the Year Chad Poarch scored off a free kick from Defender Omar Sylla.. In the second quarter,. The same two connected again as Chad Poarch received a fantastic through ball from Omar Sylla and Chad Poarch drills it into the upper corner to put the Blast up 7-1 In the third quarter, it was Alejandro Chavez who also found the back of the net after a breakaway. In the fourth quarter, the Blast sealed the victory with two late goals from Captain Jonatas Melo and to the delight of the home crowd, the Blast won 10-7.

Goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez finished the match with 9 saves, Jonatas Melo finished with 4 goals, Omar Sylla with 3 assists and Chad Poarch with 2 goals.

The Blast will go on the road for their next match as they face Utica City FC New Years Eve afternoon before returning home to SECU Arena on January 4th at 3pm to face the same Utica City FC. Catch all the Baltimore Blast matches on MASLTV on Youtube and you can get your tickets to all the Baltimore Blast home matches at Ticketmaster.com Baltimore Blast - 7004 Golden Ring Road - Rosedale - Maryland - 21237 410-73-Blast







