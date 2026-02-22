Blast Outlast Milwaukee

The Baltimore Blast returned home to the friendly atmosphere of SECU Arena as the Blast was celebrating BARCS Night as well as HALL OF FAME NIGHT to induct Baltimore Blast legendary Captain, Tony Donatelli!

The Blast was to take on some Indoor Soccer Royalty just like themselves, as the Milwaukee Wave came to town. The Blast are the proud owners of 10 Championships and the Wave are the owners of 7 Championships.

The Blast look to make it 3 wins in a row as they make a concerted effort towards the playoffs. The Blast would take an early 2-0 lead with goals from Oumar Sylla, who currently leads the Major Arena Soccer League in assists and Blast veteran Patrick Thompson. The Wave would not go away however as they scored the next 2 goals to tie it up. The Blast would use the home crowd to push them to a 4-2 halftime lead. The Wave would try to make it close in the fourth quarter, however the Blast were just too much on this night as the Blast took the victory 7-6. The Blast have jumped to 5th place in the MASL Standings as the playoff push continues with a 8-6-2 record on the season and winners of 3 straight.

The next two matches for the Blast are away in St Louis to take on the St Louis Ambush on Friday 2/27/2026 at 8:05pm and then again on Sunday 3/1/2026 at 3:05pm.

The next home match for the Blast is Friday 3/6/2026 7:30pm start time vs Utica City FC. You can find all Blast ticket information at Ticketmaster.com. Also, catch all the Baltimore Blast broadcasts on MASLTV on Youtube.







