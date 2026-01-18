Blast Top Utica City FC

The Baltimore Blast renewed their east coast rivalry with Utica City FC in a matinee affair at SECU Arena. The Blast, with a dominating match, prevailed 12-7 in front of their home fans on a snowy Sunday afternoon. Captain Jonatas Melo opened the scoring in the first quarter off an assist from forward Jiro Geuvara to make the score 1-0.

Blast phenom Chad Poarch made it 2-0 from an assist from Blast Captain Juan Pereira also in the first quarter. The hot start continued for the Blast in the first quarter as Forward Kevaughn Frater finished a fantastic distribution from Goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez to put the Blast up 3-0. The Blast continued on the good foot as Jonatas Melo picked up his second of three goals on a beautiful sequence with Chad Poarch to extend the lead to 4-0. In the second quarter, the Blast stretched their lead to 5-1 as Alejandro Chavez scored a near post goal from Kevaughn Frater and then the two switched roles as Frater scored off an assist from Chavez leading to a Blast lead of 6-1. Utica City FC tried to make it difficult for the Blast but in the end, the Blast came away with a 12-7 win. The Blast improved to 4-3-2 on the season.

The next home match for the Blast is Saturday January 24, 2026 6pm start time vs the San Diego Sockers. The historic rivalry continues versus the San Diego Sockers, the Blast and the Sockers are considered indoor soccer royalty as they have 26 Indoor Soccer Championships between them. You can find all Blast ticket information at Ticketmaster.com. Also, catch all the Baltimore Blast broadcasts on MASLTV on Youtube.







