January 4th Game Time Changed

Please note an important update to our upcoming game schedule. Due to the Baltimore Ravens game time, kickoff has been changed from 3:00 PM to 1:00 PM- January 4th 2026

This earlier start creates the perfect opportunity for a full day of Baltimore sports. Join us early as the Baltimore Blast bring fast-paced action, high energy, and nonstop excitement to SECU Arena. It's the ideal way to start your game day and still have plenty of time to enjoy everything Baltimore has to offer.

January 4th 2026

NEW KICKOFF TIME: 1:00 PM

Location: SECU Arena at Towson University







