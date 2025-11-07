Baltimore Blast to Host Meet & Greet Open House

- Tuesday, November 11, 2025

- 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

- Baltimore Blast Office

- 7004 Golden Ring Road, Rosedale, MD 21237

The Baltimore Blast invites Sponsors, season ticket holders and groups to a Meet & Greet Open House on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the Blast office in Rosedale.

Meet the entire team, staff, and owner Ed Hale Sr. as we kick off the 2025-2026 season, starting December 6th, 6pm at SECU Arena in Towson against Kansas City. Enjoy an evening of fun, photos, and great conversation with the Blast family at our Annual Meet & Greet. Light refreshments will be served. Please dress warmly, as this will be an indoor/outdoor event.

For more information, contact the Blast office at 410-732-5278







