Comets Set for 2025 Training Camp

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets are set to begin training camp on Monday, Nov. 10, as they return to the KC Soccer Dome to continue preparations for the 2025-26 MASL season.

The Comets enter camp with one of the deepest and most experienced rosters in franchise history - a group strengthened by key offseason additions and anchored by the return of four All-MASL honorees. With established veterans, proven scorers, dynamic newcomers and depth at all four positional levels, internal competition for minutes is expected to be the defining theme of the preseason.

"The start of camp every year is an exciting time," said Brian Budzinski, Comets Managing Partner. "We fell 3 minutes short of a championship 2 seasons ago. We took a step backwards last season. This season, we feel as an organization that we have provided Coach Stefan with an extremely talented and deep roster. Now it's time for the players, coaching staff and front office to go and out work our competition."

Kansas City returns much of its core from last season while adding two impact pieces - forward Dominic Francis and midfielder David Stankovic - both expected to contribute this season. Their arrival complements a returning class headlined by defensive standouts including All-MASL First Team goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu, Defender of the Year and Elite Six selection Chad Vandegriffe, All-MASL Second Team defender Guerrero Pino, and 2025 MASL All-Stars Nacho Flores, Nicolau Neto and Stefan Mijatovic.

Offensively, the Comets bring back All-MASL First Team forward Rian Marques, who posted a career-best 44 points last season, averaging 2.3 points per game for the first time in his career. He is joined by returning 2025 MASL All-Stars Zach Reget and Leo Acosta, forming one of the league's most balanced and dangerous attacking threats.

"Preseason camp is a huge opportunity for us to get better in every phase of the game - defending, attacking and both sides of transition," said Comets head coach Stefan Stokic. "It's where we lay the foundation for how we want to play. The competition for starting spots will be strong, and that's exactly what we want. Every player has a chance to prove themselves and push the level of the squad."

Below is the Comets' training camp roster.

Forwards:

Dominic Francis

Junior Kazeem

Rian Marques

Ramone Palmer

Zach Reget

Edward Willette

Midfielders:

Leo Acosta

Ali Alomari

Christian Anderaos

Marcel Berry

Jacob Garza

Michael Lenis

Henry Ramirez

Lucas Sousa

David Stankovic

Joe Wainwright

Defenders:

Nathan Durdle

Nacho Flores

DeBray Hollimon

Stefan Mijatovic

Erik Pereira

Chase Peterson

Guerrero Pino

Lesia Thetsane

Chad Vandegriffe

Goalkeepers:

Julio Coronado

Phillip Ejimadu

Chris Frederick

Nicolau Neto

The Comets will kick the season off against the St. Louis Ambush over Thanksgiving weekend. The season starts away to the Ambush on Friday, Nov. 28, for a 5 p.m. matchup before the return leg at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets for the Home Opener on Nov. 29 can be purchased at kccomets.com/tickets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.