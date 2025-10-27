Comets Extend Stefan Mijatovic for 2025-26

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Comets have reached an agreement with defender Stefan Mijatovic on a contract extension for the 2025-26 season. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal with the 2025 MASL All-Star were not disclosed.

Mijatovic returns for his first full season as a Comet with a point to prove. The 29-year-old will be welcoming his first child in the near future and plans to raise his growing family in Kansas City.

"I'm here to win," Mijatovic said. "I'm here to prove everybody wrong. This season is dedicated to my baby boy. I'm locked in, giving it my all this year because I know this team has all the right pieces to bring home a championship. Let's get to work. See you soon, Comets Nation."

The 6-foot-4 defender was originally acquired by the Comets in a trade with the Tacoma Stars last February. In the final eight games of the season, Mijatovic provided 9 points from 3 goals and 6 assists, while also blocking 11 shots.

The 2025-26 season will be Mijatovic's eighth season in the MASL, first debuting in 2016-17 with the Chicago Mustangs. While listed as a defender, he is also a formidable offensive threat, with 79 points from 43 goals and 36 assists in 88 games throughout his career.

"Stefan brings an intensity and focus that lifts everyone around him," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "He plays with passion, pride, and a winning mentality every single game. His talent and composure on the ball make him a difference-maker for us on both sides of the field."

That skill set was on full display for the Comets during the second half of last season and throughout the 2023-24 season, when he tallied 33 points on 16 goals and 17 assists in 22 games. The Chicago-area native, originally born in Halle, Germany, hopes to be another major contributor for a deep postseason run in Kansas City.

Mijatovic and the Comets open the season on Thanksgiving weekend with a home-and-home series against the St. Louis Ambush. Fans can visit kccomets.com/tickets to purchase tickets for any of the Comets' 12 home games this season.







