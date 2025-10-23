Comets Announce Return of Nacho Flores

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Comets are elated to announce the return of captain Ignacio "Nacho" Flores on a two-year contract. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal with the two-time MASL All-Star were not disclosed.

Nacho previously announced his retirement, but upon further reflection, he has decided to continue his storied career as a Comet.

"I was not ready to retire," Nacho said. "Not because I couldn't but because my heart was not done dreaming. It kept pulling me back, telling me there is still so much more to accomplish."

The Santiago, Chile native returns to the Comets following his first full season as the team's captain. Over recent years, Nacho has not only taken on leadership roles within the team but he has also evolved his game, transitioning from a midfielder to a fearless defender.

"Nacho means a lot to this team," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "His mentality, his passion, and the way he carries himself make everyone around him better. You can see how much he cares - about the game, his teammates, and this club. That's the kind of presence every coach wants in the locker room."

After dealing with a series of injury issues several years ago, Nacho has since become a staple in the team the past three seasons, appearing in 66 of the Comets' 72 regular season contests. Despite his defensive title, he has still produced 71 points the past three years from 29 goals and 42 assists, tying his point output from 2017-2020.

Nacho first joined the Comets in 2016 out of Park University, quickly establishing himself in his first few years with 82 points in 87 appearances across his first four seasons - including the 2017-18 season when he earned All-MASL Honorable Mention with a career-high 35 points from 16 goals and 19 assists.

In nine seasons, Nacho has become the sixth player in franchise history to make 200 appearances between the regular season and playoffs, accumulating 180 points in the process. His 93 assists and 175 blocks for the team are the most among active Comets.

Nacho will continue to live out his dream of Hot Winter Nights in the 2025-26 MASL season, which the Comets kick off with a home-and-home I-70 Series as they visit the Ambush on Nov. 28 before the return leg at Cable Dahmer Arena on Nov. 29. Tickets for the home opener are available at kccomets.com/tickets.







