Comets Welcome Furniture Options, Creators of Abode Home

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets are excited to announce a partnership with Furniture Options, creators of Abode Home, for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

While Comets fans are familiar with Abode Home, this year's focus shifts to Furniture Options - a 100% employee-owned furniture rental company serving individuals and businesses navigating life's big transitions. This exciting partnership will introduce fans to the company's full line of rental products along with opportunities to purchase gently used, deeply discounted furniture.

Furniture Options offers scalable rental solutions for relocations, internships, corporate moves, and temporary housing. With local teams in 12 cities across the Midwest and South, they have become a trusted partner to deliver fully furnished spaces in as little as 48 hours for corporate housing providers, relocation specialists, construction firms, and apartment communities.

In addition, those seeking long-term setups or staging on a budget can explore one of their clearance centers, which features gently used, deeply discounted furniture at affordable prices.

The Comets are excited to welcome Furniture Options to the family of partners for the 2025-26 season. Fans can look forward to exclusive promotions and opportunities to connect with Furniture Options throughout the year.

For more information about Furniture Options, visit www.furnitureoptions.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 2, 2025

Comets Welcome Furniture Options, Creators of Abode Home - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.