Comets Combine Set for October 25-26

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets are thrilled to host open tryouts for the 2025-26 season, offering aspiring soccer players a chance to showcase their skills and potentially earn a spot on one of indoor soccer's most iconic franchises.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 25, from 4:30 - 6:30pm, and Sunday, October 26, from 1:00 - to 3:00 pm, at the KC SoccerDome, located at 5909 Equitable Rd, Kansas City, MO 64120. This is a golden opportunity for talented athletes to compete for a spot on the Comets' roster and make their mark in the fast-paced world of professional indoor soccer.

The tryouts are open to players who are ready to bring their passion, dedication, and competitive spirit to the turf. Registration is priced at $65 in advance, which includes an exclusive Comets tryout T-shirt, or $75 at the door.

Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and arrive ahead of the scheduled start times to stretch and prepare. The Comets' coaching staff, led by head coach Stefan Stokic, will be evaluating players and seeking individuals who embody the team's commitment to excellence.

To ensure a smooth and safe tryout experience, players must come prepared with the appropriate gear. Indoor flats or turf shoes are required - no outdoor cleats will be permitted. Additionally, participants should bring a water bottle and wear shin guards to stay hydrated and healthy during the high-energy sessions.

Whether you're a seasoned player or a rising star, this is your moment to step onto the field and show what you're capable of achieving. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to chase your dreams with the Comets.

To register for the tryouts, visit kccomets.com/comets-combine.







