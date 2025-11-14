Comets Sign Nicolau Neto for 2025-26

The Kansas City Comets are excited to announce that all-star goalkeeper Nicolau Neto has signed a one-year contract extension. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Throughout his first six years with the Comets, Neto's skills have undeniably grown by becoming the first Comets goalkeeper to reach 1,000 saves in the MASL era and contributed offensively with 13 assists. As a rookie goalkeeper in the 2019-2020 season, Neto swept the attention of many fans throughout the league as an All-MASL Honorable Mention.

"It's great to have Neto back with us," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "He's been strong for us year after year, and his experience and presence in goal give our squad a lot of confidence. He's a steady voice on the field and a big part of what we're building."

The 6-foot-4 Brazilian has not only led the team with his presence during games but also as the Comets' all-time MASL leader in wins and saves. Before the MASL, Neto thrived on the field while playing at Columbia College, as he was named AMC conference player of the year, newcomer of the year, was selected to the all-AMC first team, and earned a selection as an NAIA All-American.

His skills and success did not end after his rookie season. As his career with the Comets progressed, his skills and confidence also grew, leading him to be a 2021 All-MASL Honorable Mention after being named to the 2020 MASL All-Star Game, an honor he received again in last season's All-Star Game.

Throughout his Comet's career, Neto has averaged 177 saves per season and maintained an average save percentage of .714. His best season came when leading the Comets to the Ron Newman Cup Finals in 2023-24, saving 75% of shots faced and allowing just 4.68 goals per game while providing 5 assists.

"I'm really excited to continue to contribute to the success of the team," Neto said. "Especially with such a talented team that we have. I'm very confident that we have a clear path towards winning a championship, which is the ultimate goal. It's not going to be easy, but we are prepared with great talent that is already familiar with each other."

Neto's confidence and talents will continue to grow as he prepares with the team for the approaching season. Fans can purchase their tickets for the home opener on November 29th at kccomets.com/tickets.







