Stars Home Opener Set for December 13

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have announced their 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League home schedule will kick off on Saturday, December 13 at 6:05 pm. Their opponent that night and the remainder of the schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This will be the 12th season the Stars will compete in the MASL since joining the league during the 2014-15 campaign.

Although single-game and season tickets will not go on sale in full until after the schedule is released, fans can secure season tickets with a $50 deposit by visiting www.tacomastars.showare.com.

