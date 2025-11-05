Single-Game Tickets on Sale this Friday

Published on November 5, 2025

Tacoma Stars News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Stars and accesso ShoWare Center have announced that single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale this Friday at 10 am! The Stars are slated for 12 regular-season home games beginning Saturday, December 13, 2025 through March 21, 2026

Once on sale, tickets can be purchased at the accesso ShoWare Center Box Office or online at www.tacomastars.showare.com. The accesso ShoWare Center is located at 625 W James St. Kent, WA. 98032.

The 2025-26 Home Schedule is:

Saturday, December 13 vs Baltimore - 6:05 pm

Sunday, December 14 vs Baltimore - 5:05 pm

Saturday, December 20 vs Empire - 6:05 pm

Sunday, January 4 vs San Diego - 5:05 pm

Sunday, January 11 vs St. Louis - 5:05 pm

Sunday, January 18 vs Empire - 5:05 pm

Saturday, January 24 vs Utica - 6:05 pm

Sunday, January 25 vs Utica - 5:05 pm

Sunday, February 15 vs Milwaukee- 5:05 pm

Saturday, February 21 vs San Diego - 6:05 pm

Friday, March 6 vs Kansas City - 7:05 pm

Saturday, March 21 vs St. Louis - 6:05 pm







