Stars Re-Sign Roman Torres for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 29, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release









Tacoma Stars defender Román Torres

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have announced the re-signing of fan-favorite defender Román Torres for the upcoming 2025-26 MASL season. This will be his third season with the Stars and fourth in the league overall. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Torres, a native of Panama and member of the Panamanian National Team, originally made his mark in Pacific Northwest soccer with the Seattle Sounders FC and cemented his legacy by converting on a penalty kick to win the MLS Cup in 2016

After joining the Dallas Sidekicks for seven games during the 2022-23 season, Torres joined the Stars the following season seeing action in 13 regular-season games and one playoff contest for the Stars.

In his first two campaigns for the Stars, Torres has 23 regular-season games played with five goals and an assist to go with 10 blocks. He notched a pair of goals and assists during his time with Dallas.

Torres has had a great pre-season for the Stars, scoring a pair of goals in the team's win over South Sound FC at the Tacoma Soccer Center earlier this month.

Torres' championship experience is just one of the key traits head coach Adam Becker is looking for this season.

"We're excited to bring in a player of Román Torres' caliber to the Tacoma Stars. His experience, leadership, and championship pedigree will have an immediate impact on and off the field. Román's presence raises the standard for everyone around him, and we can't wait to see how he helps drive our team forward this season," Becker said,

