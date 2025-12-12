Indoor Soccer Legend Danny Waltman Returns to Tacoma

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have announced the return of indoor soccer legend Danny Waltman for the 2025-26 season. A top-five all-time leader in almost every goalkeeping statistic, he will be in his ninth season with Tacoma. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Waltman last played for Tacoma in the 2022-23 season, appearing in all 24 regular-season games. He was signed briefly by the San Diego Sockers to bolster their goalkeeping corps for the playoffs. He returns to Tacoma as a free agent.

For his career, the Gig Harbor native has played in 167 MASL games with a record of 87-70-9. He has 1,960 saves in his career.

He began his time in the MASL with the Missouri Comets in 2014-15, when he went 18-0-0 and guided his team to a perfect regular season.

His indoor career predates the MASL, as he suited up for the Chicago Storm, Detroit Ignition, and Rockford Rampage in the MISL.

Waltman's ties to the Northwest go back to his playing days at Bellarmine Prep before earning All-Pac-10 honors with the University of Washington Huskies.

Stars head coach Adam Becker touched on what the return of Waltman means to the team, fans, and community.

"Bringing Danny back to the Tacoma Stars is truly special for our club. Danny has had an incredible career, and the depth of knowledge he brings to the indoor game is unmatched. His experience, leadership, and passion for this sport are invaluable to our locker room and our community. We couldn't be happier to have him return, and we know he will play a major role in our success this season," said Becker.

