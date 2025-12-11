Comets Renew Rivalry with Milwaukee

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets and Milwaukee Wave will renew their rivalry for the first time this season on Friday night on Silverstein Eye Centers Field.

The longtime rivals meet for the first time since the Wave eliminated the Comets in last season's Ron Newman Cup Quarterfinal matchup by a 10-6 scoreline.

The Comets are coming from an underwhelming weekend, where they picked up just two of six road points available as they suffered an 11-3 defeat in Baltimore before stealing an 8-7 overtime win against Utica City FC. The Comets hope that their ability to overcome a 3-0 deficit to rescue an overtime victory despite being short-handed to end the road trip will provide the boost they need going into another two-game weekend, with another visit to Utica City FC looming on Sunday.

The offensive trio of Zach Reget (5 goals; 3 assists), Rian Marques (5 goals; 1 assist) and Dominic Francis (4 goals; 1 assist) have produced offensively in the early going of the new season, with Christian Anderaos (4 goals; 2 assists) also providing support. Marques tallied a hat trick in the final three minutes against UCFC last weekend, including the game-winner 24 seconds into overtime for the earliest overtime win in franchise history.

The Comets hope to sharpen up defensively after conceding 18 goals on 56 shots the past two games. The defensive quartet of Chad Vandegriffe (12 blocks), Lesia Thetsane (11 blocks), Stefan Mijatovic (9 blocks) and Guerrero Pino (8 blocks) leads the league in blocks this season.

While they lost in the playoffs to Milwaukee, Kansas City did take the regular-season series 2-1 last year. They have not lost to Milwaukee inside Cable Dahmer Arena since 2020.

The Comets have picked up some injury concerns with Rian Marques (foot) and Erik Pereira (knee) are questionable for Friday. Five more are listed as probable: Chad Vandegriffe (leg), Ramone Palmer (back), Marcel Berry (foot), Nathan Durdle (quad) and Lesia Thetsane (toe).

Milwaukee Wave

Milwaukee enters Cable Dahmer Arena under new management for the first time in a decade, with longtime Wave player Marcio Leite taking over as head coach after the offseason departure of Giuliano Oliviero.

The new era could not have gotten off to a better start last weekend, when they defeated the San Diego Sockers 8-4 on the road. The trio of Alex Steinwasher, Ricardo Carvalho and rookie forward Oscar Flores each tallied two goals, with Max Ludwig contributing a goal and two assists.

The Wave also returns with reigning All-MASL Elite Six member and MVP finalist Alex Sanchez and veteran forward Ian Bennett leading Milwaukee's attack. The Wave were the second-highest scoring team last season with 177 goals, but no longer have Franck Tayou's services.

Milwaukee will be without Carson Hodgson (groin), Tyler Bagley (ankle) and Travis Schmidt (knee) for Friday's contest while Kyle Crain (shoulder) is doubtful.

After Friday, the Comets visit Utica City FC for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Sunday while the Wave heads to St. Louis for a meeting against the Ambush.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.