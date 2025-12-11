Comets Announce Partnership with F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Comets are proud to announce a new partnership with F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic, a leading provider of evidence-based physical therapy, chiropractic care and occupational therapy in the Kansas City metro.

Known for its patient-centered approach, F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions through a comprehensive blend of soft-tissue therapies, rehabilitative exercise, dry needling, chiropractic adjustments, and other advanced therapeutic techniques. Backed by a team of highly trained clinicians, F.I.T. serves a diverse patient population ranging from professional athletes to everyday families, all with the shared goal of helping individuals move better, feel better and live stronger.

Driven by a mission to deliver exceptional patient care, F.I.T. has become a trusted resource throughout the region for injury prevention, performance optimization and long-term wellness. Through this partnership, F.I.T. will provide integrated sports medicine support to the KC Comets, helping ensure players remain healthy, resilient and able to compete at the highest level.

F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic is a locally owned organization with 11 locations across the Kansas City metro, making high-quality care accessible to communities throughout the region. For more information about F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic, visit their website at fitmjc.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 11, 2025

Comets Announce Partnership with F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.