Marques Late-Game Surge Sparks Comets OT Win

Published on December 7, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







UTICA, NY - The Kansas City Comets left the home crowd stunned inside Adirondack Bank Center after running out with an 8-7 overtime win on Sunday afternoon.

A late-game tear from Rian Marques completed the comeback victory, scoring his third of the night 24 seconds into overtime despite being short-handed. Goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu supplied the game-winning assist, tossing the ball deep to find Marques coming off the bench to get on the end of it as he smashed it with his right foot beyond the goalkeeper.

The victory supplied an important response after the team's 8-goal defeat the previous night in Baltimore. Just like the previous night, the Comets were unable to score in the opening quarter and suddenly found themselves in a hole as they trailed 3-0 early in the second quarter.

The Comets got back into the game before halftime, beginning when Zach Reget took credit for a goal as his pass was deflected in. Later in the second quarter, Henry Ramirez scored after pouncing on a rebound following up Stefan Mijatovic's effort that smacked the post, cutting the deficit down to 3-2 entering halftime.

Each time the Comets came within striking distance, it seemed Utica City FC managed to create enough breathing room. That's what happened in the third quarter as UCFC extended its lead to two in the third period before Jacob Garza's long run got the Comets within a score entering the fourth period.

The cycle continued as UCFC made it 5-3 early in the fourth before a vicious Dominic Francis strike on a restart from distance got the Comets back within a score. Again, Utica City responded to make it 6-4 as the clock ticked under 5 minutes remaining.

After inserting Lesia Thetsane as the sixth attacker, Marques scored his first of the evening on a quick turn and shot with 2:12 remaining, but UCFC extended its lead back to two just 11 seconds later. The Comets still didn't throw in the towel, as Marques brought the Comets back within a score after cleaning up a rebound on a blocked shot in front of goal before Francis got credited with the equalizer with 1:08 left as his pass across goal was deflected in.

With overtime looming, the Comets were reduced a field player when Henry Ramirez was sent to the penalty box for a reckless tackle. Despite the disadvantage, the Comets caught Utica City out 24 seconds into overtime after Ejimadu made a save. After picking the ball up, Ejimadu's connection with Marques - the goalkeeper's second assist this season - gave the Comets the extra point for the overtime win.

The Comets' second road win of the season improved their overall record to 3-1-0. Marques' hat trick put him at the top of the MASL scoring leaderboard with 5 goals, sitting level alongside Zach Reget, who also leads the league with 7 points.

The Comets return home on Friday, Dec. 12, for a rivalry matchup against the Milwaukee Wave. Get your tickets now at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST UC Shelier (Ahmadi) 13:44. None.

2ND UC Gurson (Santos) 0:19; UC Spurr (Pinal) 1:27; KC Reget 4:09; KC Ramirez (Mijatovic) 12:16. None.

3RD UC Santos (Spurr) 7:04; KC Garza 10:01. None.

4TH UC Gurson (Pinal) 2:52; KC Francis 4:35; UC Alves (Spurr); KC Marques (Mijatovic) 12:47; UC Pinal (Santos) 12:58; KC Marques (Francis) 13:08; KC Francis 13:52. KC Ramirez (bc - reckless tackle) 14:59.

OT KC Marques (Ejimadu) 0:24. None.

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS UTICA

SHOTS 30 23

BLOCKS 9 7

FOULS 14 10

PENALTY MINUTES 2 0

POWER PLAY 0/0 0/1

Attendance - 2,719







