Blast Demolish Kansas City in Opener

Published on December 7, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







The 10 Time Champion Baltimore Blast opened their 2025-2026 MASL Season vs Kansas City Comets at SECU Arena in Towson, Md. The Blast put on a total team performance coming out victorious by the score of 11-3.

In the first quarter, Forward Captain Juan Pereira opened the scoring off a free kick from fellow Captain Jonatas Melo giving the Blast a 1-0 lead. In the second quarter, the Blast found goals from Jaimie Thomas, short handed, and Welly Bramusse, extending the Blast lead to 5-1 at halftime.

In the third quarter, it was much of the same as the Blast dominated as goal scorers Chad Poarch and Alejandro Chavez also found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez finished the match with 18 saves and the Blast begin the season with a 11-3 win!

The Blast will go on the road for the next 3 games as they face the Tacoma Stars back to back nights Saturday 12/13/2025 and 12/14/2025. Catch both Tacoma matches on MASLTV on Youtube. The Blast next home match is Saturday 12/27/2025 6:00 pm at SECU Arena.







