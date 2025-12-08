Stars Teddy Bear Toss Set for Sunday, December 14

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

TACOMA, WA. - One of the best nights of the Tacoma Stars season will happen on Sunday, December 14, and it has quickly turned into a fan favorite as well. The Annual Teddy Bear Toss game to benefit the Toy Rescue Mission of Tacoma will kick off at 5:05 pm when the Stars battle the Baltimore Blast at the accesso ShoWare Center.

Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals, and when the Stars score their first goal of the game, toss them onto the field. In some cases, they land on the people in the front row, and they will get an assist, so just do your best! You can bring as many stuffed creatures as you want.

The Toy Rescue Mission has been serving families and children for 31 years, and the need is greater than ever. Children aged from one month to 15 years are served as well as seniors in assisted living facilities and nursing homes, and the organization will touch the lives of over 7,000 children this Christmas season.

Martha, the leader of the 100% volunteer-run organization, is a recipient of the Compassionate Tacoma Award and will be on hand on game night.

Tickets to the game are on sale at www.tacomastars.showare.com and fans can save 20% by using the code LoveStars at checkout. Help spread the word and let's make this a great night for families in need!

