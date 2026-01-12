Luis Birrueta Named GK of the Month

Published on January 12, 2026

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - Tacoma Stars goalkeeper Luis Birrueta was named one of two MASL Goalkeepers of the Month for December as announced by the League this afternoon.

Birrueta, fresh off last night's shootout win over the St. Louis Ambush in which he stopped all three Ambush shooters to secure the win, was also named the Week 3 Goalkeeper of the Week.

With a 4-1-0 record for the season, Birrueta is tied for second with his four wins, and is third with a goals-against-average of 4.66.

Following his second League recognition of the season, Birrueta was quick to praise his teammates.

"(I'm) Grateful to be recognized as one of the two Goalkeepers of the Month for December. A lot of unseen work goes into moments like this! Early mornings, late sessions, tough reps, and constant focus on improvement. I appreciate the coaches who challenge me, the teammates who compete with me and support me, and the environment that demands excellence. Whether it's Danny (Waltman) and Austin (Rogers) being there throughout the whole process to make me better at trainings, or my Captains Alex Caceres and Logan Jones encouraging me. I always say this, but I couldn't do this without my teammates," Birrueta said.

The Stars are on the road Friday to face the Kansas City Comets at 5:05 pm before returning to the accesso ShoWare Center on Sunday, January 18 to battle the Empire Strykers at 5:05 pm. Tickets are on sale at https://tacomastars.showare.com/.

