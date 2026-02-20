Stars Sign Three Players to Bolster Lineup

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

TACOMA, WA. - The injury bug has bitten the Stars with key players out of tomorrow's matchup against the San Diego Sockers at the accesso ShoWare Center. Tacoma has announced three signings to solidify the lineup as the Stars look to battle for a 2026 Ron Newman Cup Playoff spot. They currently are in 7th place, one point behind Empire and Baltimore, though Tacoma owns three games in hand over the Strykers and one over the Blast.

Alessandro Canale, Matt Braem, and Ash Apollon were added to the roster today and will be available for tomorrow night's game. Canale and Braem have previously played for the Stars and are MASL veterans, while Apollon will be making his MASL debut. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Apollon has played internationally in Vietnam, Thailand, as well as on the Haiti National Team where he made his debut in their 2-0 win over Belize in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match.

He does have close local ties to the Northwest, playing college soccer at Peninsula in the NWAC and taking the field for the Kitsap Pumas and Seattle Sounders U-23 squads. He most recently played for AV Alta in USL Leage One.

Toulon, France native Braem spent four seasons with the Harrisburg Heat before joining Tacoma for the past two campaigns with the Stars. He saw action in 11 games last season and has 88 games played in his MASL career with 52 points and 91 blocks over that span.

Canale, a Venice, California native, made his MASL debut for the Stars during the 2019-20 season and has suited up for 68 games for Tacoma in his career, averaging 1.0 points-per-game with 45 goals and 23 assists.

The Stars will be honoring the 2025 NCAA National Champion UW Huskies during Saturday's game with the National Championship trophy on the concourse with players available for pictures and autographs. The first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a Huskies team photo.

