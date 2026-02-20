Empire Falls 5-4 in OT to Visiting Baltimore

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers were unable to extend their win streak to three games on Thursday evening, as they failed to convert two separate two-goal leads into a victory against the visiting Baltimore Blast, ultimately falling 5-4 in overtime. The Strykers created a number of high-caliber chances and outshot the Blast 23-11, but they were bested on the night by opposition goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez. The 27-year-old made 14 saves and recorded a save percentage of 77.8%, in addition to bagging his seventh helper of the campaign. While the Strykers' Mounir Alami had two netters in the match, Baltimore's Juan Pereira earned a brace and an assist.

With the defeat, Empire drops to 7-9-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on its Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season.

The Strykers dominated the scoreless opening period, controlling the vast majority of the possession and sending several dangerous efforts on target. The home side nearly had an early lead when Ali Somow sent a waist-high ball toward the center from the right and Marco Fabián smashed a thunderous valley off the underside of the crossbar. It was the first of two massive chances for Empire in the first quarter, as Fabián subsequently forced a diving parry with a low shot from the right, the ball falling to the feet of forward Qudus Lawal at the doorstep. Caught by surprise, the Nigerian American could not manage to touch it over the line.

The Strykers finally grabbed the go-ahead tally very early in the second period, Alami making it 1-0 after an assist by Ali Somow. Just under a third of the way into the quarter, the hosts then doubled their advantage. On a textbook counterattack, Alan Perez released Justin Stinson, who flew down the right before squaring to Alami for a simple finish from close range. However, the visitors pulled one back about five and a half minutes before the break, Chad Poarch skillfully taking down a long ball by backstop Rodriguez and sending a precise first-time hit into the far-side netting from the right.

The Blast got another one before the halftime horn. Jairo Guevara turned the game on its head when he scored his team's second on as many shots on target, converting from Jonatas Melo with less than a minute left to play. For the Empire players, intermission came at the right time, as it gave them an opportunity to regroup after the consecutive setbacks. The Southern Californians reemerged from the locker rooms visibly energized and reclaimed their edge early in the second half. Alami bagged his third point by releasing goalscorer Fabián on another breakaway, the Mexican star making it 3-2 with a clinical finish.

Steven Chávez extended the Strykers lead to two with less than three minutes left in the third period. Netminder Brian Orozco threw the ball toward recent signing Barbaro Shelier, who won the header duel, allowing midfielder Chávez to control on the right and fire past the helpless Rodríguez for 4-2. The jubilation at Toyota Arena was short-lived, as the Blast's Pereira calmly slotted past backstop Orozco on an early fourth-quarter shootout. The one-on-one opportunity had resulted from Polo Hernandez being judged to have pulled down a streaking attacker on a ball over the top.

Baltimore would bag the dramatic equalizer with just under two minutes left in the match. Having sacrificed its goalkeeper in favor of a sixth attacker, the away side used its numerical advantage on attack to its advantage, Kevaughn Frater picking out Pereirea for 4-4. Having already survived an opposition power play in overtime, Empire conceded the golden goal with just under three minute left on the clock. Guevara fired home the winner on a Pereira helper off the boards.

The Empire Strykers have another crucial home game on the docket this week, with the Tacoma Stars coming into town for a 4 p.m. PT clash on Sunday. Tickets to all Strykers games at Ontario's Toyota Arena are available.







