Strykers Make Aspire Club's Official Insurance Sponsor

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced a multi-year partnership with Aspire General Insurance, making the company the club's official insurance sponsor through the 2027-28 season. The agreement will not only bring Aspire's branding to Toyota Arena through in-game announcements, digital signage and promotional integrations but will also support the Strykers' transportation initiatives with branded passenger vans.

Founded in 2013, Aspire General Insurance works with a network of independent brokers and leverages a technology-driven platform aimed at delivering accessible and affordable auto insurance solutions. The company emphasizes a commitment to building a modern insurance experience focused on efficiency, transparency and customer care, while maintaining strong ties to the communities it serves across the United States.

As part of the collaboration, Aspire will receive prominent exposure across the Empire Strykers' digital platforms and gameday environment, including LED fascia ribbon board placement, promotional video features and sponsor messaging throughout home matches at Toyota Arena. Additionally, Aspire-branded passenger vans will enhance mobility for the club while increasing the partner's visibility throughout the Inland Empire.

"At Aspire, we believe strong communities build strong businesses. Sponsoring the Empire Strykers is more than a partnership. It's an investment in the families, youth and local leaders who make this region thrive," said Byron Storms, President and CEO of Aspire General Insurance. "The Strykers represent discipline, teamwork and resilience, values that align directly with our mission. We're proud to stand alongside an organization that brings people together and inspires the next generation."

Empire's Managing Partner, Jeff Burum, also expressed his excitement.

"We're thrilled to welcome Aspire General Insurance to our family," he said. "Local businesses are the backbone of our community, so it's especially exciting to be teaming up with a company from our own backyard. Aspire's commitment to supporting local families and providing accessible solutions aligns with our mission to connect with fans across our region. Partnerships like this help strengthen our foundation as we continue building something special on and off the field."

